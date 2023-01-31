Passengers walk past Air Canada and WestJet planes at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

WestJet temporarily suspends service from 3 Canadian cities to Europe

WestJet says it has temporarily suspended transatlantic service between three Canadian cities and Europe.

The airline announced it is pausing transatlantic service between Halifax and Europe as part of its 2023 summer schedule on Monday.

It also confirmed that it suspended transatlantic service to Europe from Vancouver and Toronto as of early December 2022.

The airline says the moves are part of a series of strategic decisions it is making to its transatlantic service to cope with capacity constraints.

John Weatherill, WestJet’s executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, says the changes were “difficult decisions but that the temporary suspension will help the airline re-position its investments to better serve passengers in future years.

WestJet previously suspended between Halifax and Montreal beginning Oct. 28. Flights between Halifax and Sydney, N.S. were also suspended as of Nov. 15 and service routes between Halifax and Ottawa and Halifax and St. John’s N.L. were due to end on Jan. 8 and Jan. 10, respectively.

RELATED: Number of commercial pilot licences issued in Canada has collapsed since 2019

Air Traveltravel

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford school superintendent announces retirement after 12 years at helm
Next story
Penticton senior missing for 5 days; police call for dash-cam footage

Just Posted

File photo by Dale Klippenstein
Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Abbotsford gas station

Cascade Skyline Gondola Project reps hope to have tenure approval in the first half of 2023. (Cascade Skyline Gondola Project)
B.C.’s motorized off-road groups pledge to resolve concerns, misconceptions about gondola proposal

People marched from Jubilee Park through downtown Abbotsford on Aug. 31, 2021, to mark International Overdose Awareness Day. At right is Drug War Survivor program coordinator Brittany Maple. (Jessica Peters/ Abbotsford News file)
Abbotsford’s rate of opioid deaths stayed steady in 2022 as calls continued to rise

The Abbotsford International Airport saw a passenger volume of 992,712 for 2022. (File photo)
Abbotsford International Airport nearly cracks 1-million passenger mark for 2022