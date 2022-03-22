Westbound Highway 1 crash in Langley backs up morning commuters to Abbotsford

Westbound Highway 1 commuters are being slowed by a crash at Langley’s 264 Street this morning (March 22).
The crash occurred just before 7 a.m., and congestion has backed up to just west of Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.
A DriveBC tweet sent just before 8 a.m. states a multi-vehicle incident is blocking the left lane, and emergency crews are on scene, but drivers should expect major delays.
UPDATE – #BCHwy1 WB multi-vehicle incident at 264th is blocking the left lane. Crews on scene. Please pass with caution and watch for traffic control. Expect major delays. #LangleyBC pic.twitter.com/RB4sI7ndJ4
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 22, 2022