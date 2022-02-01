VIDEO: ‘You’re right to be angry’: MP Brad Vis addresses mandate protesters in Mission

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis speaks to demonstrators supporting the ongoing trucker protests in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 29. Vis would not decry all vaccine mandates but encouraged peaceful protests of said mandates. (Screenshot/YouTube)

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis attended the Truckers for Freedom Rally in Mission near his office this past weekend.

This rally, with about 50 people in attendance, was in support of the ongoing protests against vaccine mandates in Ottawa, in which hundreds of truckers and their supporters from across Canada have taken part.

Vis stopped to speak to the local demonstrators, giving a brief, impromptu speech, recorded on video by YouTuber “Mission Action.”

(Warning: The video contains small amounts of coarse language. Viewer discretion is advised.)

“Right now, you’re right to be angry, Everyone has a right to be angry. Our country isn’t normal,” Vis said. “You need to stand up for what you believe in and you need to do it in the way you’re doing it.”

RELATED: Trudeau denounces ‘hateful rhetoric’ at Ottawa trucker protest, won’t meet with convoy

He added they should be thankful for the protesters in Ottawa for demonstrating “in a positive way to let people know that what Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are doing is not okay.”

Vis encouraged the local group in peaceful protesting; over the weekend, he shared two Twitter posts decrying the hate symbols on display in the capital during the protest.

Vis said he has the opportunity to speak on COVID-19 related legislation in Ottawa again soon and plans to bring local concerns to Parliament.

“I’m going to say my constituents are angry; they want their lives back,” Vis told the crowd between cheers and honks of support and solidarity from passing vehicles. “If Dr. Bonnie Henry is saying it’s an endemic now, what’s with the continuation (of these mandates)? Why are some of these policies still being enforced?”

RELATED: Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis appointed to shadow cabinet

Henry – and other health officers across Canada – have not declared COVID-19 to be endemic, which would mean COVID-19 is naturally maintained at a level that does not overwhelm the health care system.

When asked directly by the protesters, Vis would not condemn all vaccine mandates.

“I support some of the mandates, but I think I made my position really clear,” Vis said. “I’m going to have to say yes to some of them because it’s not a yes or no question.”

@adamEditor18

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19