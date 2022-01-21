VIDEO: Pedestrian suffers serious injury after collision with vehicle in Abbotsford

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after a collision with a vehicle on Thursday evening. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after a collision with a vehicle on Thursday evening. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Abbotsford Police Department closed McCallum Road for several hours on Thursday to investigate

A pedestrian suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on McCallum Road on Thursday (Jan. 20) evening.

Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to a serious collision call at 6:16 p.m. on Thursday and located the injured pedestrian. The vehicle driver was uninjured, remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Abbotsford Police Department patrol officers, with the assistance of the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service (ICARS), were on scene and investigated for much of the evening. McCallum Road was closed between Vye Road and Farmer Road for several hours, but reopened before midnight.

Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling along McCallum Road just before the collision. Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.

