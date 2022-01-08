Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom. (Canadian Press)

Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom. (Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Online cooking camp a treat for kids in lockdown

Parents say the camp is a great activity for their children

Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom.

Previous story
Unifor demands further delay on tighter green rules for container trucks
Next story
BREAKING: 1 man dead following early-morning stabbing in Abbotsford

Just Posted

The Abbotsford chapter of Canadian Federation of University Women supports women through advocacy, awards and bursaries. (Stock photo from Pixabay)
Federation of University Women meets monthly in Abbotsford

A property at 248 Bradner Rd. in Abbotsford is linked to an alleged network of money laundering, which saw two Chinese-Canadian families drawn into Ontario goverment attempts to seize millions in legitimate funds. (Google Maps)
Cash flowing through Langley bank legal, despite links to illicit cannabis, judge rules

Abbotsford Police (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
BREAKING: 1 man dead following early-morning stabbing in Abbotsford

Actor and singer, Marilyn Monroe, performs at a Democratic Party fundraising dinner and birthday salute to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on May 19, 1962. (Cecil Stoughton/ White House Photographs, courtesy of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston)
Abbotsford woman describes New York the night Marilyn sang to JFK