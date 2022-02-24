VIDEO: Mission’s new Fraser River sewer pipe in place as project hits ‘major milestone’

On Tuesday morning, Feb. 22, the project reached a major milestone when the team finished pulling one kilometre of new sewer pipe from Abbotsford into Mission. Photo courtesy of City of Mission.

The pipe that will carry all the sewage from Mission to Abbotsford’s James Wastewater Treatment Plant is now in place after being pulled a kilometre underneath the Fraser River.

The city is calling the completion of this step on Feb. 22 a “major milestone.” The project is set to be completed in April, potentially averting a long-warned-about environmental disaster.

“We should celebrate this milestone in the forcemain project,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “Our team and community have invested a great deal of time and resources in this project and it will soon be underground and out of sight. After so many years of planning and preparation, this moment deserves to be celebrated.”

The new steel forcemain pipe is 900 milimetres in diameter, and will replace the 600 millimetre pipe constructed in 1982, which had reached capacity. The new pipe will make room for growth and development in Mission.

Upcoming work on the pipe includes pressure testing, connecting both sides, backfilling, completing the final switchovers on the Mission side, and site cleanup and restoration.

Protecting the environment and ecosystem of the Fraser River has been the city’s biggest priority, according to the city press release, noting the work was done with strict adherence to the best practices in federal and provincial environmental regulations.

“This milestone marks the culmination of a large team of very talented professionals working together to achieve one of North America’s largest and longest dredge, drag, and cover pipe pulls while adhering to some of the most stringent environmental regulations in the world,” said Jay Jackman, Manager of Development Engineering, Projects & Design.

The project was funded in partnership with the federal and provincial governments in part, through the Clean Water & Wastewater Fund (CWWF).

