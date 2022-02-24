One person was sent to hospital after an accident on Highway 1 eastbound this morning. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Highway 1 crash near Abbotsford sends one to hospital

Early morning accident occurred just before Mount Lehman exit

One person was rushed to hospital this morning after icy conditions on Highway 1 eastbound before the Mount Lehman exit led to an accident.

Just before 7 a.m., there were reports of a pickup truck rollover crash into a ditch. One of the occupants of that vehicle was then standing on the side of the highway when another car lost control and struck that person.

The victim was unconscious with several injuries and sent to the hospital in critical condition.

B.C. Highway Patrol and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service closed both eastbound lanes for much of the morning to investigate, with traffic backed up to the 216 street exit.

Video by: Shane MacKichan

