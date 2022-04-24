VIDEO: Fire in Aldergrove restaurant ‘suspicious’

Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A fire in an Aldergrove restaurant is being described as suspicious.

Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23.

Nineteen firefighters from three halls responded.

Video by Shane MacKichan

Assistant Fire Chief Andy Hewitson said they arrived to find heavy flames showing from the rear of the business.

“Initial attack crews were very quick to gain control of the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring businesses,” Hewitson said.

“The fire is currently suspicious and TLFD investigators will attend in the morning.”

No injuries have been reported.

Video by Daniel Deyette

READ ALSO: Fire causes smoke and water damage to Murrayville Dollarama store

READ ALSO: Fire causes extensive damage to Glen Valley home in Langley

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergrovefireLangley

Previous story
Canada eyes new measures to protect economy from national security threats
Next story
B.C. Coroner reopens case of Lake Country woman’s drowning

Just Posted

(Rudy van der Veen/Skitter photo)
Fraser Valley forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds for most of next week

Cottage-Worthington Pavilion. Abbotsford News File photo.
Mission, Abbotsford seniors at TRIM, Cottage-Worthington Pavilion to get new bus for day trips

View of a stockpile at the facility on Vye Road.
Inspection of Abbotsford waste facility finds toxic chemicals feeding into fish-bearing creek

The Abbotsford Lawn Bowling Club celebrates its opening day of the season on May 2. The club was previously located at Jubilee Park but now runs out of Mill Lake Park. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford Lawn Bowling Club all set for new season