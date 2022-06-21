VIDEO: Fire at abandoned house in Maple Ridge

Firefighters attend to a fire isolated to the outside of a house in Maple Ridge on Tuesday, June 21. (Neil Corbett/The News)Firefighters attend to a fire isolated to the outside of a house in Maple Ridge on Tuesday, June 21. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Firefighters enter an abandoned house at St. Anne Avenue and 223 Street after reports of a fire. (Neil Corbett/The News)Firefighters enter an abandoned house at St. Anne Avenue and 223 Street after reports of a fire. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge firefighters raced to a fire at an abandoned house Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 11:15 a.m. on June 21 by St. Anne Avenue and 223 Street, where they discovered a fire on the outside of the building.

After further investigation it was established that the fire was isolated to the outside of the house and there were no fire conditions on the inside of the structure.

The fire was put out minutes after crews arrived.

Neighbours say the house is abandoned but homeless are known to use it.

READ ALSO: It’s move-in time at affordable housing development in Haney

ALSO: Maple Ridge council mum on derelict homes

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Previous story
World War discharge certificate and medals come home to owner
Next story
Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce farm tour returns to in-person

Just Posted

ACOC farm tour attendees make their way through Perpetual Vegetable Co.’s greenhouse area. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce farm tour returns to in-person

The Summer Reading Club is underway at branches of the Fraser Valley Regional Library. (Matthew Claxton/Black Press Media)
Summer Reading Club kicks off at Fraser Valley libraries

Three BC Transit routes in Abbotsford and Mission will be discontinued for the summer, but will return in September for the start of thes school year. (Screengrab from BC Transit video)
Three BC Transit routes discontinued for summer in Abbotsford and Mission

Abbotsford’s Nishan Randhawa has been named to the Canadian wrestling team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Photo courtesy SFU)
Abbotsford’s Nishan Randhawa named to Canadian wrestling team for Commonwealth Games