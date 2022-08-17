VIDEO: Clan of cougar cubs spotted on a late-night prowl in Mission

A group of juvenile mountain lions were spotted prowling the rural streets of Mission, B.C. last night (Aug. 16).
Dave Donaldson, the man who filmed the video at around 11 p.m., said the trio of cubs crossed Ruskin Dam heading towards Wilson Street. He said they looked young, but were still the size of German shepherds.
Judging by the pointy tales and nonchalant attitude, these big kitties are enjoying themselves. #MissionBC
Vid cred: Dave Donaldson pic.twitter.com/lYKkrY3JwC
— Patrick Penner (@portmoodypigeon) August 17, 2022