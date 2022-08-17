Screenshot from Dave Donaldson video.

VIDEO: Clan of cougar cubs spotted on a late-night prowl in Mission

Trio of teenage cats crossed Ruskin Dam heading towards Wilson Street on Aug. 16

A group of juvenile mountain lions were spotted prowling the rural streets of Mission, B.C. last night (Aug. 16).

Dave Donaldson, the man who filmed the video at around 11 p.m., said the trio of cubs crossed Ruskin Dam heading towards Wilson Street. He said they looked young, but were still the size of German shepherds.

VIDEO: Lonely Nicomen Island duck follows humans around after coyotes kill her friends

