About two dozen people took park in a “freedom chain” anti-vaccine-mandate protest at the 232nd Street overpass on Hwy. 1 in Langley that was being held at other locations across the country. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Anti-vaccine-mandate “freedom chain” protest held along Hwy. 1 in the Lower Mainland

Part of Canada-wide protest

When the “Freedom Convoy” began heading for Ottawa on Jan. 23, several hundred people turned out to give them a send-off at the 232nd Street overpass on Hwy. 1 through Langley.

On Saturday, March 5, about two dozen demonstrators were waving flags and anti-vaccine-mandate placards at the same location.

Trucks and cars honked as they drove past.

One of the demonstrators, Maple Ridge resident Kim, who declined to give her last name, said it was part of a larger “freedom chain,” and pointed to a another group of demonstrators, just east of the overpass, lined up along the side of the highway.

“We’re making a freedom chain because freedom is important,” Kim told the Langley Advance Times.

“We have to protect it.”

Another participant, who declined to be interviewed on camera, and did not want to give his name, said he was demonstrating against “government overreach.”

There were other “freedom chain” demonstrations in other parts of the country Saturday, with protesters linking arms by the side of roadways to call for an end to vaccine passports and mask requirements.

One of the larger events was in Quebec, where an estimated 500 drivers and 2,000 protesters took part in a demonstration on the Trans Canada Hwy.

A private “Freedom chain 2002” Facebook page with close to 22,000 members described the group as “Organized and lead [sic] by God.”

In Ottawa, about 300 people took part in a demonstration on Parliament Hill, the first such gathering since police cleared out the downtown core on Feb. 19 after more than three weeks of protests.

