Firefighters battle a blaze on a farm in the Sumas Prairie region of Abbotsford. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

VIDEO and PHOTOS: Fire destroys farm property structure on Abbotsford’s Sumas Prairie

Fire reported at 1:30 p.m., cause and full extent of damage is not yet known

A fire completely destroyed a farm property structure earlier today (May 20) on Sumas Prairie.

The News received information that a barn fire was reported near Powerhouse Road and Wells Line Road in southeast Abbotsford.

What appeared to be a hay barn at the rear of the property was reported at around 1:30 p.m.

Cause of the fire is currently unknown.

