Women carrying torches line up in front of a giant effigy locally known as “ogoh-ogoh” that represents evil spirits during Nyepi celebration, the annual day of silence marking Balinese Hindu new year in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

Women carrying torches line up in front of a giant effigy locally known as “ogoh-ogoh” that represents evil spirits during Nyepi celebration, the annual day of silence marking Balinese Hindu new year in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

Vancouver man facing deportation from Indonesia amid allegations he danced naked

Man alleged to have performed the Haka — a ceremonial Maori dance — in the nude at sacred active volcano

A Vancouver man is facing deportation from Bali, Indonesia, over allegations that he danced naked at a cultural site in violation of the country’s laws.

A translated news release from the Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights says 33-year-old Jeffrey Douglas Craigen is accused of making an “immoral video at Batur Mountain,” which strongly violates Balinese culture.

In a video posted to Craigen’s Instagram account, that was later deleted, he says he performed the Haka — a ceremonial dance of the Maori people of New Zealand — in the nude on Mount Batur, an active volcano that is considered a sacred site.

The release says Craigen was in the process of reapplying for his visa, and his passport has been seized.

In another 18-minute long video posted to Instagram Tuesday, Craigen says he didn’t mean to cause the Maori or the Balinese people any offence.

Craigen, an actor and self-styled mind-body healer says he is “in immigration” and is sorry.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: U.S. man who re-entered Canada 20 minutes after being deported loses appeal of 9 month jail term

travel

Previous story
B.C. expands disaster flood assistance for farmers, small businesses
Next story
Feds extend post-grad work permits for 50,000 students — but advocates say it’s not enough

Just Posted

Sumas Prairie flooding sparks an evacuation alert, Nov. 17, 2022. (City of Abbotsford)
B.C. expands disaster flood assistance for farmers, small businesses

Police have released a video of the suspect vehicle involved Tuesday (April 26) in a pedestrian hit-and-run. (Screengrab from video)
Abbotsford Police release video of suspect vehicle in pedestrian hit-and-run

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun told a senate committee on April 28, 2022 that the region is in urgent and desperate need for funds from senior levels of government to upgrade its diking system and other flood-mitigation infrastructure. (City of Abbotsford photo)
Flood funds needed now, Abbotsford mayor and FVRD chair tell senate committee

A fully automatic firearm, pistol, makeshift silencer and body armour were seized. (Neil Corbett/The News)
‘Blue fentanyl’ dealer in Mission sentenced to 11 years in prison on drug trafficking and weapons charges