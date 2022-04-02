Auto worker Angely Labo works in the body shop producing the Chevrolet Silverado, at the GM Assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont. A new report co-authored by the UVic-based Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions found Canada has a narrow window to insert itself as a leader in making larger electric vehicles. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

Auto worker Angely Labo works in the body shop producing the Chevrolet Silverado, at the GM Assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont. A new report co-authored by the UVic-based Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions found Canada has a narrow window to insert itself as a leader in making larger electric vehicles. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

UVic institute report finds Canada must act now to prosper in net-zero marketplace

Coordinated effort needed as country risks losing opportunities to trading partners

A global energy transition that will disrupt some of Canada’s major industries has already begun, according to a new report that says the country also risks not getting its foot in the door of emerging and changing industries.

The Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions (PICS), hosted at and led by the University of Victoria, was part of the partnership that crafted the report – Canada’s Future in a Net-Zero World. The Smart Prosperity Institute and Transition Accelerator were also contributors to the report, which was informed by experts in climate solutions and market analysis.

While the partnership said Canada has taken significant strides to prepare for a low-carbon global economy, it found the country is falling behind its major trading partners in readying the economy for rapidly forming supply chains. The report points to how European governments have already advanced initiatives on hydrogen, batteries, buildings, agriculture, public transportation and the circular economy.

It also notes that Canada could become less competitive on the global stage in sectors that it’s currently good at if action isn’t taken. For example, Australia is highlighted because it’s already taking action on an investment roadmap for the same carbon-neutral industries where Canada has said it wants to be a market leader.

Government investment in clean industries has, so far, focused too heavily on one-off grants for individual companies, the report found. It recommends a shift to “innovation clusters,” where stakeholder and industry groups would work together and align their sustainable investment and policy goals.

READ: Victoria sees local benefits from federal 2030 emissions reduction plan

The report identified seven priority clean growth opportunities for Canada, including: manufacturing larger zero-emission vehicles, greener chemistry (biofuels, plastics, fertilizers), green and blue hydrogen, carbon capture, alternative proteins, mass timber and net-zero aluminum refining.

The report notes that these avenues should in no way be considered a finalized list. Instead, the seven opportunity areas were identified because they build off the strengths of major pillars of Canada’s current economy. Those pillars include the automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, mining, forestry, steel, agriculture and chemicals sectors.

Canada’s proximity to the United States, existing auto manufacturing and largely clean electrical grid mean the country can be a leader in producing medium to heavy-duty electric vehicles, the PICS partnership found. But it added the market is expected to grow quickly, so there’s a narrow window for Canada to insert itself into the nascent supply chains.

Overall, the report calls on Canada to ditch its fragmented approach to the industrial transition and present a more coordinated strategy to reach economic prosperity in the 2050 marketplace.

READ: Oil and gas sector emissions need to be cut two-fifths by 2030, new climate plan says

jake.romphf@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

economyUVic

Previous story
B.C. Liberal leader gets a shot at a seat in April 30 byelection
Next story
First B.C. cruise ship port call cancelled due to maintenance changes

Just Posted

Adam Degenstein turns his horses around while competing in the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Turning the sod on the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match

Near the No. 3 Road exit as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Canada China Chamber of Commerce donates $5,650 to farmers affected by floods

Monik Jaura graduated from UFV in 2021. This year, UFV is launching a three-day campaign to help support students with more scholarships. (UFV image)
UFV aims to establish 22 awards for 22 deserving students in 2022 in 72-hour campaign

The floodwaters that swept over Abbotsford’s Sumas Prairie, starting on Nov. 14, destroyed Ripples Winery on Tolmie Road along with houses and barns on the property. (Photos by Caroline Mostertman)
Abbotsford city staff to outline options for flood mitigation