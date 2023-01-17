A large police presence could be seen on Clerke Road in Coldstream early Tuesday, Jan. 17. Two bodies were discovered inside a home at a trailer park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A large police presence could be seen on Clerke Road in Coldstream early Tuesday, Jan. 17. Two bodies were discovered inside a home at a trailer park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

UPDATE: Two bodies found in home near Vernon

Vernon North Okanagan make discovery after answering assault with weapon call at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday

UPDATE: TUESDAY, JAN. 17, 4:45 P.M.:

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been called in after the discovery of two bodies inside a Coldstream home.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report just after 5:30 a.m. of an assault with a weapon at a home in the 8500 block of Clerke Road.

Upon arrival, police discovered two bodies within the home, a man suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries, and a fourth man who was taken into custody. The injured man was taken to a local-area hospital for medical treatment.

The deaths are deemed to be suspicious and the Major Crime Unit now has conduct of the investigation.

“The initial investigation leads us to believe that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public,” said S/Sgt Kris Clark of the BC RCMP.

Police are also aware of a vehicle that was discovered burning at another location. At this time no linkage has been established between the two events but the investigation is in its infancy and investigators will be looking at all avenues.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.

A police incident in Coldstream Tuesday morning saw a dozen cruisers swarm a trailer park.

North Okanagan RCMP established a perimeter around a house in the 8500 block of Clerke Road around 7:30 a.m.

By 9 a.m. the majority of police had left the scene and crime tape was put up around one of the trailers. RCMP confirmed the situation was resolved around 9:45 a.m.

“There is no known risk to the public and we want to thank everyone for their co-operation,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski. “There will be a continued police presence at the scene as officers continue their investigation. There is no additional information for release at this time.”

A cruiser is stationed above a Coldstream trailer park while a police incident unfolded early Tuesday, Jan. 17. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

