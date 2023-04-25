One person dead in crash involving semi-truck on Highway 1 eastbound near Hope

One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday afternoon (April 25) near Hunter Creek Road.
A tractor trailer rear-ended a semi-truck that then struck a dump truck in front of it. The dump truck had stopped due to traffic caused by the rock-scaling project currently happening in the area.
BC Highway Patrol South Coast Chilliwack, members of the Integrated Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Services (ICARS), BCEHS, Hope Search and Rescue, BC Coroner’s Service, Hope RCMP, and the Hope Fire Department were all on scene.
The driver of one of the vehicles was pronouced dead at the scene. The other drivers had no significant injuries and are cooperating with investigators. At this time, no charges are expected.
The crash is still under investigation and the BC Highway Patrol asks that anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any dash-cam video of it, to contact lead investigator Const. Randhawa of BC Highway Patrol Chilliwack at 604-702-4039 and refer to file number 2023-15693.
Highway 1 was closed eastbound from 4 p.m. until early Wednesday morning (April 26).
