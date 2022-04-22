UPDATE: Condolences pour in for woman killed in Lower Mainland train crash

Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all on scene of a reported fatal crash involving a train, a semi, and an SUV on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the News)

Police are still investigating after a crash involving a train took a life in Maple Ridge on Thursday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to the incident at around 5:45 p.m. on April 21 in the 27200-block of Lougheed Highway, where they say a flatbed truck was attempting to cross the train tracks when the back of the trailer was struck by an eastbound train, said RCMP Cpl. Julie Klaussner.

The impact from the collision caused the truck to strike an SUV that was attempting to cross the tracks in the opposite direction – causing the vehicle to roll and trap the driver inside.

Witnesses on scene said the force of the crash caused the trailer to swing around and pin the SUV under its weight, trapping its driver.

Police closed the highway and preparations were made for Air Ambulance to transport her to hospital. However, despite Maple Ridge firefighters freeing her from the vehicle with the jaws of life and performing life-saving measures, police confirmed, the woman died on scene.

Condolences are currently pouring in online for the woman.

“So sorry for all involved,” wrote Paula Baust. “Condolences to family and friends of the lady. Sending love and positive thoughts to the drivers of the train and truck.”

Bree Kinnee described the incident as “heartbreaking,” as did others on social media.

“I am so sorry for the family of the woman victim,” she said.

“So awful. I hope they resolve how could this of happened (sic). So sorry for all of you,” said Erin Trent.

Ridge Meadows RCMP investigational support team, the serious crimes unit, and the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Services (ICARS) are all assisting with the investigation.

“The road safety target team are still in the early stages of the investigation, and there are no further details available at this time,” said Klaussner.

Police want anyone who witnessed the collision or those who have dash camera footage to contact the Const. Phil Ethier of the Ridge Meadows RCMP, at 604-463-6251.

