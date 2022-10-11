Tammy White of Chilliwack was reported missing on Oct. 3, 2022. (RCMP handout)

UPDATE: Body of missing 43-year-old Chilliwack woman found in Fraser River near Mission

Tammy White of Chilliwack was reported missing Oct. 3, with her vehicle found on Old Orchard Road

The body of the 43-year-old Chilliwack woman reported missing on Oct. 3 was found in the Fraser River on Thanksgiving Sunday.

Mounties were able to confirm Tuesday morning that her body was recovered from the Fraser, near Mission.

“Although a full determination has yet to be made, RCMP do not believe that criminality was involved in the woman’s death,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, spokesperson for Chilliwack RCMP in a release Oct. 11.

“The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is conducting a concurrent investigation into the woman’s death.”

Tammy White had been reported missing after family became concerned for her well-being, according to the RCMP, and one family member posted again over the weekend.

“Many thanks to emergency responders, Chilliwack RCMP, search crews, and anyone else who helped my family locate her,” a relative said in a public Facebook post. “We ask for space to grieve as a family.”

