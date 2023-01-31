Emergency crews were called to Chilliwack Mountain Road on Jan. 31, 2023 for a rollover where a vehicle tumbled into trees. (City of Chilliwack webmap)

Emergency crews were called to Chilliwack Mountain Road on Jan. 31, 2023 for a rollover where a vehicle tumbled into trees. (City of Chilliwack webmap)

UPDATE: 1 woman dead, 1 man injured after vehicle rolls ‘end over end’ down Chilliwack Mountain

Vehicle rolled approximately 300 metres down an embankment, says RCMP

One woman is dead and a man is injured after the vehicle they were in rolled hundreds of metres down an embankment on Chilliwack Mountain Tuesday.

Chilliwack Fire Department crews were called to Chilliwack Mountain Road between Lickman and Aitken roads shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 31.

According to emergency dispatch, the vehicle went “end over end” down Chilliwack Mountain landing in the trees.

Crews had difficulty locating the vehicle which lost control in a remote area of Chilliwack Mountain. The vehicle was on a road that ascends up Chilliwack Mountain, west of where Chilliwack Mountain Road meets the north end of Lickman Road, said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk with Chilliwack RCMP.

“Investigation has determined that the vehicle lost traction and left the roadway rolling approximately 300 metres down an embankment,” Vrolyk said.

Despite efforts from emergency responders, a 59-year-old Chilliwack woman was pronounced deceased on scene.

A 63-year-old Chilliwack man was airlifted to a regional hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

This collision is being investigated by the Chilliwack RCMP, the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (ICARS) and the BC Coroners’ Service. Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in this crash.

