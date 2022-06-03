UFV seeks temporary permit to continue classes in former Abbotsford pub

University of the Fraser Valley has been given initial approval for a three-year extension of a temporary-use permit to run classrooms and offices out of the former Finnegan’s Pub on King Road. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Abbotsford council has given initial approval for a temporary permit that allows University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) to continue to run classrooms and offices out of the former Finnegan’s Pub for up to three more years.

The matter was approved in principle at council’s executive meeting on May 30.

The former Finnegan’s Pub and Phoenix Ballroom – located on King Road adjacent to Abbotsford Centre – closed in January 2018 and was subsequently purchased by UFV for almost $10 million.

The university was renovating two major buildings at the time, and the former restaurant building provided a home for students and faculty displaced from those areas.

RELATED: UFV buys Finnegan’s building for nearly $10 million

RELATED: University gets green light to use old Finnegan’s building for classes

But those plans required the city to change the allowed land use of the property, and a three-year temporary-use permit was granted.

The permit is due to expire this month. The extension of the permit will allow UFV to continue to use the building for post-secondary use, including offices, meeting rooms, student seating areas, conference rooms, a kitchen, a computer lab and patios.

UFV has been considering an application to rezone the property from its existing community commercial zone and entertainment and sports centre zone to a new University Village zone.

It is now anticipated that, with the renewal of the temporary-use permit, UFV will apply for the rezoning.

The other option is to decommission the building for post-secondary use and use the building as it is intended under its existing zoning.



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford City HallEducation