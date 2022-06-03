Two new apartment buildings in downtown Abbotsford get initial approval

A six-storey, 90-unit apartment building is planned for Trinity Street in historic downtown Abbotsford.

Two new apartment buildings in the historic downtown core have been given initial approval by Abbotsford council.

One is for a six-storey, 73-unit building at 2731 Montrose Ave. The other is for a six-storey, 90-unit building at 2673, 2683 and 2691 Trinity St.

The Montrose project, located at the corner of Montrose and Pine, is the third of six phases of The Rail District development on the previous Clayburn Brick Plant lands.

Phase 1 is currently under construction at 2714, 2724 and 2774 Montrose Ave.

The building will consist of five studio units, 25 one-bedroom suites, 23 one-bedroom suites with den, 19 two-bedroom units, and one two-bedroom unit with den.

It is also required to provide ground-floor commercial use.

The required 126 residential parking spaces will be located in a two-level underground parkade accessed from Montrose.

Another 26 parking spots for commercial use will be provided in a parking lot off Pine Street.

The Trinity Street project will include two studio units, 48 one-bedroom suites and 40 two-bedroom units.

The required 122 parking spaces will be provided in an underground parkade.

Each project was given initial approval at the council meeting on May 30 and now proceeds to the public-hearing stage before final adoption.

