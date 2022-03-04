Two men charged after vehicle check in Abbotsford turned up drugs and guns

Incident took place in November at hotel parking lot on Marshall Road

Abbotsford Police found three guns in a vehicle Nov. 24 in a hotel parking lot on Marshall Road. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

Two men have been charged in relation to a police search of a vehicle last November in Abbotsford that turned up drugs and guns.

Kerry Russell, 40, faces nine charges – five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and four weapons charges.

James Yake, 34, faces one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police were conducting routine patrols in the 32000 block of Marshall Road on Nov. 24 when they noticed a vehicle idling in a hotel parking lot.

They ran checks on the licence plate and noted that the registered owner of the vehicle had a driving suspension. Officers approached the vehicle, and the driver was identified as being a prohibited driver.

Officers also noticed evidence of drugs in plain view, police said at the time.

The driver was arrested and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

Police said they located three firearms – including a handgun under the driver’s seat – and a “large quantity” of drugs.

The three other occupants of the car were arrested, but charges have been laid only against Russell and Yake.

According to the provincial court database, Russell has prior convictions for drug possession, possession for the purpose of trafficking and breaching his conditions.

Yake has prior convictions for assault, possession for the purpose of trafficking, breaching his conditions and driving while prohibited.



