Two men charged after driver in stolen minivan tries to ram police cars in Abbotsford

Morgan Knull (left) and Dustin Busch have been charged after an incident on Tuesday night (Feb. 1) in Abbotsford.

Two men have been charged after an incident Tuesday night (Feb. 1) in Abbotsford in which a driver in a stolen vehicle tried to ram police cars that were blocking him in.

Abbotsford Police Const. Paul Walker said, just before 6 p.m., officers located a stolen Dodge Caravan in the 2500 block of Cedar Lane, east of Clearbrook Road in west Abbotsford.

Two men got into the vehicle and drove away. Walker said the officers “covertly” followed the minivan until it parked in the 31400 block of Livingston Avenue.

He said additional patrol officers pinned in the vehicle and, although the driver tried to ram his way out, he couldn’t get away.

Walker said the driver failed to follow directions from police, resulting in officers breaking the driver’s side window and removing him from the vehicle.

The passenger was taken into custody without incident.

Dustin Busch, 41, has now been charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, driving while prohibited and fleeing from police.

Morgan Knull, 29, has been charged with possession of stolen property and occupying a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Walker said the arrest is an example of the proactive policing that goes on every day in the community.

“Unfortunately, we continue to deal with the same offenders time and time again within our community who are victimizing the residents of Abbotsford and putting our officers at risk,” he said.

According to the provincial court database, Busch has several prior convictions for theft, as well as for breaching his conditions, possession of stolen property, mischief, break-and-enter and assault.

Knull also has multiple prior convictions, mainly for break-and-enter, but also for assault, possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft, assault with a weapon, trafficking in a controlled substance, mischief, and breaching his bail and probation conditions.

In September 2020, police issued a public plea to help locate him when he was wanted for domestic assault.

“The behaviour of these two individuals is well documented and proven that their willingness to comply with court-imposed conditions is non-existent,” Walker said.



