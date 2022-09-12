Two Abbotsford school trustee candidates join forces under one banner

Mike Rauch (left) and Jared White have joined under a banner they call Partners in Education Abbotsford. They are both running for trustee positions on the Abbotsford board of education. (Submitted)

Two Abbotsford school trustee candidates have joined forces under a banner of shared concerns.

Mike Rauch and Jared White are both associated with Partners in Education Abbotsford. The two have talked over the years about opportunities for improvement in the school district, and how parents can play a bigger role.

“We both feel more can be done to improve communication with parents and to ensure our communities feel like they are part of the decision-making process,” said Rauch in a press release. He and White have both experienced challenges when advocating to the school district on behalf of parents.

This is the second time White has run for the position. He launched a campaign for the 2018 election in response to the district’s change from a K-7 format in rural schools.

“It was clear that the decision to make that change was made long before a thorough consultation process had happened,” recalls White. He came just shy of winning a seat in that election.

Now, he’s brought Rauch on board, but they say they will act independently at the board table if they are both elected.

“Partners in Education Abbotsford values collaboration with parents and the community. We regard parents as the primary caregivers of their children and view the school system as a natural and complementary extension of that care,” said White.

Both men have experience in the not-for profit and business sectors, and said that they hope to encourage a collaborative relationship between parents and the schools when it comes to district decisions that affect those communities.

“Considering Abbotsford’s growth, we have some very important work to do in the coming years,” said Rauch.

There are 13 candidates in the running for seven seats at the Abbotsford board of education. Six of those candidates are current trustees.

