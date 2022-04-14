Tugboats help BC Ferries vessel to Nanaimo after steering issue

A tugboat that a Facebook user said helped bring a BC Ferries vessel to Nanaimo after the ferry experienced a steering issue on April 13. (Photo courtesy of Karen Kuwica/Facebook)

BC Ferries has cancelled several Thursday sailings between Nanaimo and Vancouver after one of its vessels experienced a steering issue and reports showed it needed tugboats to get to Vancouver Island.

BC Ferries issued a notice saying the Queen of Oak Bay ferry was experiencing a mechanical issue with its steering gear just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

One Facebook user said they were on the 8 p.m. ferry out of Horseshoe Bay, but didn’t arrive at Nanaimo’s Departure Bay until around 2 a.m. In another service update just after 12:30 a.m., the ferry operator said it was working to resolve the steering problem.

Thursday’s 6:15 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. trips departing Horseshoe Bay and the 8:25 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. sailings out of Departure Bay have been cancelled.

BC Ferries apologized for the cancellations and said the Queen of Coquitlam, the other vessel servicing the route, continues to make its sailings. It also urged customers to use the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay or Tsawwassen to Duke Point routes as alternate options.

A BC Ferries spokesperson on Thursday morning said the Queen of Oak Bay’s steering pump experienced a hydraulic failure.

“We are waiting for an update from engineering regarding the status of the Queen of Oak Bay and an update from our operations team regarding contingency plans for the day,” Deborah Marshall said in an email.

