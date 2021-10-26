Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. The deadline for British Columbia health care workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. The deadline for British Columbia health care workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Tuesday marks deadline for B.C. health workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Doctors, nurses, students, residents, contractors, volunteers all affected by order

The deadline for British Columbia health-care workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is today.

The provincial health officer’s order covers doctors, nurses, students, residents, contractors, volunteers and all other health-care professionals.

Premier John Horgan says he’s hopeful that the small number of workers who are resistant to getting vaccinated will get the information they need to get their shots.

Those who don’t have their first dose of vaccine by the deadline can’t work unless they have a recognized exemption.

The order says unvaccinated workers who get their first shot before Nov. 15 can resume working seven days after the first dose, but they must wear personal protective equipment and take other precautions until they get their second shot.

The Health Ministry says 94 per cent of B.C. health workers were fully vaccinated as of Oct. 24, three per cent were unvaccinated and two per cent had one dose.

Overall, B.C. has reached an 89.6 per cent vaccination rate for first shots among eligible residents age 12 and up and 84.4 per cent have received their second dose.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Penny Ballem, the lead of the B.C. immunization rollout team, will provide an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C.’s COVID-19 case rate starts to decline, 20 more deaths in 3 days

RELATED: B.C.’s vaccine card enters 2nd stage; bars, gyms, ticketed events to require 2 COVID shots

CoronavirusHealthcarevaccines

Previous story
COVID outbreaks at Chilliwack General Hospital and two Fraser Valley care homes
Next story
Morning, early afternoon BC Ferries sailings full between Victoria, Vancouver

Just Posted

Travis Hamonic (right) has reported to Vancouver and will be joining the Abbotsford Canucks.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Travis Hamonic joining Abbotsford Canucks

Abbotsford’s Good Kid Coffee has offered free bagels to the Abbotsford Canucks. (Instagram)
Abbotsford coffee shop offers Abbotsford Canucks free bagels

Left to right: Deanna, Al and Julia Tuchscherer are ready for the 2021-22 Canada West women’s basketball season. Deanna enters her second full university season as Julia wades into her first. Al is the head coach of their University of the Fraser Valley Cascades. (Gibi Saini/UFV Athletics)
Chilliwack’s Julia Tuchscherer set for Canada West debut with UFV women’s b-ball team

Canadian icon Valdy is set to play in Agassiz on Nov. 13. (Contributed Photo)
Valdy kicks off Season of the Performing Arts in November