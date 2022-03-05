Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Trudeau will spend weeks meeting in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland

As the crisis in Ukraine continues to intensify, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to head to Europe during a press conference in Mississauga, Ont. He will spend next week in meetings in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland, saying he is joining partners to stand against Moscow’s aggression and strengthen democratic values.

CanadaRussiaUkraine

Previous story
RCMP seize illegal guns, drugs from Chilliwack residence near 2 childcare centres and park

Just Posted

Conceptual artist Krista Kilvert (left) chats with Sylvie Roussel-Janssens during the opening reception for Kilvert’s installation ‘Day After Day After Day After Day’ at the Chilliwack Museum on Feb. 24. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack art installation replicates billowing mass of garbage from overconsumption

Loaded guns plus suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized by Chilliwack RCMP during a search warrant at an Oak Street residence on Feb. 24. (RCMP)
RCMP seize illegal guns, drugs from Chilliwack residence near 2 childcare centres and park

Winging It, A Story about Love, Loss, and Fifty Chickens is Pauline Buck’s first book. The self-published book is a memoir about her experience moving to a farm with her husband, who had dementia. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford author pens book about husband’s dementia diagnosis

Clearbrook Library will be getting a new roof at a cost of $378,000. (File photo)
New roofs at library and rec centre in Abbotsford will cost more than $875K