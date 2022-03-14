Truckers convoy slows rush hour traffic in Lower Mainland

Said to be protest against gas prices

A long lineup of truckers was heading west on Highway 1, slowing morning rush hour traffic, on Monday morning, March 14. (DriveBC image)

A long lineup of truckers headed west on Highway 1 from Langley to the Port Mann Bridge Monday morning, March 14, slowing morning rush hour traffic.

There were reports it was a protest against high gas prices, not connected to the earlier ‘Freedom convoy’ against vaccine mandates.

Truckers began forming up around 7 a.m. near Mt. Lehman.

As on Monday, most gas prices in the Lower Mainland were running around $2 a litre, the result of oil prices rising in the wake of the Ukraine invasion by Russia.

Gasoline costs across Canada were expected to keep rising despite a significant mid-week dip in the price of oil.

On Wednesday, March 9, the price of benchmark West Texas Intermediate closed at US$110.36, down nearly 11 per cent from the previous day’s trading. It marked the first significant pullback since the war in Ukraine started and sent oil prices soaring.

GasBuddy.com analyst Patrick de Haan said lower crude prices are good news for drivers, but will only serve to slow the rate of increase at the pumps.

