Trevali Mining Corp. is confirming reports that two executives have been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Burkina Faso in the wake of a flooding disaster at the company’s Perkoa Mine. Trevali Mining Corp. logo is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Trevali Mining Corp. *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Trevali Mining Corp. is confirming reports that two executives have been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Burkina Faso in the wake of a flooding disaster at the company’s Perkoa Mine. Trevali Mining Corp. logo is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Trevali Mining Corp. *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Trevali manager, contractor convicted after fatal African mine flood

8 workers died April 16 at the Vancouver-based firm’s Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso

Trevali Mining Corp. has confirmed reports that two executives have been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Burkina Faso in the wake of a flooding disaster at the company’s Perkoa Mine.

The Vancouver-based miner issued a statement Thursday thanking local communities and Perkoa employees who attended a Burkina Faso court to hear the verdicts Wednesday.

“We have been moved by the ongoing support across the Trevali family throughout this ordeal and are hugely grateful for the support we have received,” said Jason Mercier, the company’s director of investor relations, in an email.

Perkoa mine manager Hein Frey, who is South African and worked for Trevali, received a 24-month suspended sentence Wednesday while Daryl Christensen, who is South African and a manager with Trevali’s contractor Byrnecut, received a 12-month suspended sentence.

The two men were convicted in relation to the deaths of eight workers who died April 16 when Trevali’s Perkoa Mine in the West African nation flooded following heavy rainfall.

The bodies of the eight workers were recovered in May and June.

Trevali said it has worked closely with local authorities to investigate the causes of the flood. The company said in an August news release that it has taken a number of steps to prevent similar events from happening in the future, including raising the mine’s flood protection berm, installing an early warning system that provides real-time weather and streamflow information, and improving its emergency management plans.

Since early August, Trevali has been in the process of obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals to restart Perkoa, Mercier said Wednesday. The company has not yet made any decisions regarding a potential restart, he added.

In August, Trevali filed for creditor protection under the CCAA (Companies’ Creditor Protection Act).

As a result, the Toronto Stock Exchange has suspended trading of Trevali’s shares. The company’s common shares will be delisted at the close of the market on Oct. 3.

—Amanda Stephenson, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Regulator fines engineers 8 years after Mount Polley disaster in B.C.

Law and justicemining

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. communities want a slice of $150 million Purdue Pharma Canada settlement
Next story
UPDATE: Chilliwack RCMP looking for two people on wanted list

Just Posted

A loaded shotgun and several knives were among the items seized by police on Sunday (Sept. 11) in Abbotsford from a prolific offender. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)
‘Prolific offender’ in Abbotsford had knives and loaded shotgun, say police

The November 2021 floods impacted 85 per cent of Abbotsford’s water supply. A new $84.4 million drinking water system is expected to prevent that. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)
Province announces $62M for new water system for Abbotsford

Limited-edition orange shirts designed will be sold at The Reach Gallery Museum in Abbotsford starting Tuesday, Sept. 20. (Submitted photo)
The Reach Gallery in Abbotsford sells T-shirts to support residential school survivors

On Wednesday (Sept. 13), the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) and the District of Hope jointly rescinded the evacuation orders and alerts for the 12 properties in Hunter Creek Road and Laidlaw. (Lorraine Rafuse/Facebook)
All evacuation orders and alerts lifted for the Flood Falls Trail wildfire