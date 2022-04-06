Sayward is 74 km north of Campbell River. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Sayward is 74 km north of Campbell River. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Transportation Safety Board investigating helicopter collision on Vancouver Island

Investigators deployed to Sayward following ‘collision with terrain of a helicopter’ — TSB

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a collision involving a helicopter in Sayward.

TSB, which investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail incidents, is deploying a team of investigators to Sayward. The team will be investigating what TSB calls “a collision with terrain of a helicopter.”

The Joint Rescue Command Centre in Victoria told the Mirror that they got a distress signal at around 9 a.m. on April 6. A Cormorant Search and Rescue helicopter was deployed from Comox, and it arrived at the scene at 10 a.m.

Sayward RCMP were also involved in controlling the site of the incident.

The collision involved a Hughes 369D helicopter. It occured in what TSB called “a remote area of northern Vancouver Island near Sayward.”

The TSB will be gathering information and assessing the incident.

RELATED: Mainroad will be removing dangerous trees on Jan. 10 between Woss and Sayward

Sayward firefighter loses house to fire just days before Christmas


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Helicopter crashNewsSayward

Previous story
Rainfall warning in effect for Lower Mainland
Next story
Charges possible for attempting to sell threatened turtle in Kelowna

Just Posted

Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay
City of Abbotsford seeks artist in residence for summer pop-up events

Anytime Fitness at Highstreet Shopping Centre is now open. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Anytime Fitness opens at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

The logo for the new youth soccer club starting up in Chilliwack.
New youth soccer club coming to eastern Fraser Valley

Screenshot of Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon addressing relief for renters on April 4 in the B.C. legislature. (Facebook/MLA Kelli Paddon)
VIDEO: Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon tackles rent relief from provincial perspective