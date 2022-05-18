A Transit Police officer and another driver were injured on Nov. 4, 2020 in a traffic crash while the officer was responding to another officer’s call for help catching a man who escaped custody. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)

Transit cop charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm in Surrey crash

Const. Randeep Randhawa will appear in Surrey provincial court on June 15

A Transit cop has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm in connection with a traffic crash in Whalley on Nov. 4, 2020 involving an unmarked Transit Police SUV and a sedan.

Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service said Const. Randeep Randhawa will appear in Surrey provincial court on June 15.

“As this matter is now before the court the BCPS will not be releasing additional information or commenting further at this time,” McLaughlin said.

The late-night crash happened at 128th Street and 93rd Avenue in Cedar Hills as the officer was responding to another officer’s request for help to catch a man who’d escaped police custody.


