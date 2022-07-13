A train derailed in the Mission Flats area in Kamloops on Wednesday afternoon. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

Train derailed near Kamloops

Derailment occurred in the Mission Flats area

  Jul. 13, 2022
A train has derailed in the Mission Flats area of Kamloops.

A Kamloops This Week reporter and photographer are on scene.

About a dozen train cars are turned over, with unknown materials — but which appeared to be grain — spilled onto the ground.

The City of Kamloops wrote in a tweet that no hazardous materials were on board.

“CP Rail has confirmed there are no hazardous goods on board the derailed train cars,” the city wrote.

Firefighters are on scene.

KTW has contacted Kamloops RCMP, Kamloops Fire Rescue and CP Rail for comment and is waiting to hear back.

This is the second train derailment in Kamloops in recent months. On April 2, a train derailed on the Canadian National rail line near Kamloops Airport.

More to come…

