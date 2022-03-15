TRAFFIC: Heavy snow expected on Coquihalla on Tuesday

Snow accumulation expected to reach up to 20 centimetres

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall advisory for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt for Tuesday, March 15.

A system bringing heavy snow to higher elevations is moving across southwest B.C. Snow accumulation varies dramatically with elevation along Highway 5. At the Coquihalla summit, snowfall between 15 and 20 centimetres is expected before snowfall tapers off overnight.

Visibility may be reduced during the heavy snowfall, making highways difficult to navigate. Weather in mountainous areas can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

