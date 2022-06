Crash before Sumas Way exit blocking left lane

Google Maps screenshot taken at 2:02 p.m.

An eastbound crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford is slowing Sunday afternoon commuters.

The crash occurred at around 1 p.m., just before the Sumas Way exit, and is blocking the left lane.

Congestion has built up to Mt. Lehman Road as of 2 p.m.

Expect delays.

abbotsfordTraffic