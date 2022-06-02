Traffic delays on Sumas Way in Abbotsford after semi spills metal beams

A semi spilled a load of metal beams in the southbound lanes of Sumas Way, just south of Highway 1, on Thursday afternoon (June 2). (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

A semi that spilled a load of metal beams on Thursday afternoon (June 2) is causing traffic backups on Sumas Way in east Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police Const. Paul Walker said the incident took place at about 2:20 p.m. after the semi had exited the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 and made a left turn (south) onto Sumas Way (Highway 11). The load shifted and ended up in the right lane and shoulder of the road.

Southbound traffic is down to one lane on Sumas Way, but Walker said, as of 4:45 p.m., the northbound lanes and traffic exiting the freeway aren’t impacted.

He said the southbound lanes are expected to be fully shut down before 6 p.m. to allow a crane to come in to remove the metal beams.

collisionTraffic