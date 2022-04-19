Traffic backed up following crash in rural part of Chilliwack

Crews were called to Keith Wilson and Chadsey roads in Chilliwack on Tuesday, April 19 for a collision. (Google Maps)

Emergency crews were called to a rural area of Chilliwack for a vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Keith Wilson Road near Chadsey Road around 3:40 p.m. on April 19.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the collision, but traffic was backed up in the area as a result.

Originally, an air ambulance was called in, but it was later cancelled.

Chilliwack Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and RCMP were all on scene.

