Crews were called to Keith Wilson and Chadsey roads in Chilliwack on Tuesday, April 19 for a collision. (Google Maps)

Traffic backed up following crash in rural part of Chilliwack

Collision happened at Keith Wilson and Chadsey roads

Emergency crews were called to a rural area of Chilliwack for a vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Keith Wilson Road near Chadsey Road around 3:40 p.m. on April 19.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the collision, but traffic was backed up in the area as a result.

Originally, an air ambulance was called in, but it was later cancelled.

Chilliwack Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and RCMP were all on scene.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

 

