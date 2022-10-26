Time to connect in person with potential employers, schools at Abbotsford career fair

Education opportunties and work options aplenty to be presented at Black Press event

A man checks out the booth for the City of Maple Ridge at a recent Black Press Media Career and Post Secondary Education Event. (Colleen Flanagan/Black Press Media)

After two years of job searching online, Zoom call interviews and virtual classrooms, it’s time to connect in person.

Networking is all about meeting face-to-face, and the upcoming Abbotsford Career & Post-Secondary Education Event is going to be the perfect venue to do that.

Black Press Media has been hosting these events for years, and like others they pivoted to move online throughout the pandemic.

But everyone is excited to be able to gather again, says Ranee Pal, Black Press Media events manager.

Starting up a conversation with a recruiter can help prepare for an interview, or to learn what training or education is needed for a new career.

It’s also a great way to learn about careers or educational opportunities that you may not even be aware of.

“Whether it’s pursuing a new career path, taking the next step on the path you already love, or getting the education you need to make it happen, you’ll find the resources you need right here,” Pal said.

She said the job fair is unique because it gives job seekers the chance to bounce questions off employers without the stress of sitting in an interview room.

“We hear so many remarkable stories about the connections people make at our career and education events – and how the people they meet and programs they discover open doors to options they hadn’t even considered before,” said Pal.

And best of all, the event is entirely free. Job seekers can even bring a resume along and apply to many jobs on the spot. There are currently more than 40 exhibitors planning to be there.

Remember to dress professionally and be prepared to make a good impression.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2. in the north gym at the Abbotsford campus of UFV.

For more info, visit events.blackpress.ca, email events@blackpress.ca, or call 1-855-678-7833.

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

