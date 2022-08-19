Thunderstorms possible in parts of B.C. as heat wave eases

14 single-day heat records were set on Aug. 18

B.C.’s most recent heat wave has abated for much of the province, but warm temperatures still remain in some areas.

A heat warning remains in effect for the north and central coast where daytime highs around 30 C are expected until early next week.

“Another round of hot weather is expected to redevelop next Wednesday and continue for the remainder of next week,” Environment Canada said in a weather warning for the region.

That next round of hot weather is anticipated to bring higher temperatures across the rest of B.C. as well.

In the meantime, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and Whistler warning of strong gusts and possible thunderstorms.

“An upper level disturbance is forecast to cross the south coast today,” Environment Canada said. “At this time, confidence in the occurrence of this event is low, however it would be advisable to be cautious when engaging in outdoor activities in the event that this scenario takes place.”

The current bout of heat managed to set 14 new single-day temperature records for Aug. 18. The highest temperatures were recorded in Trail where it hit 38.6 C, breaking the old record of 38.3 C set in 1967.

B.C. single-day heat records broken on Thursday (Aug. 18)

• Clearwater – 36.4 C (previously 35 C set in 1967)

• Clinton – 32.9 C (previously 32.4 C set in 2012)

• Comox– 31.6 C (previously 30.6 C set in 1965)

• Mackenzie – 31.6 C (previously 31 C set in 2012)

• Merritt – 34.5 C (previously 34 C set in 1981)

• Muncho Lake – 27.2 C (previously 27 C set in 1981)

• Nakusp – 33.6 C (previously 33.5 C set in 2003)

• Pitt Meadows– 34 C (previously 33.9 C set in 1908)

• Sechelt– 32.8 C (previously 28 C set in 2016)

• Trail – 38.6 C (previously 38.3 C set in 1967)

• Vancouver – 27.6 C (previously 27.2 C set in 1965)

• West Vancouver– 31.7 C (previously 29 C set in 1981)

• Whistler– 36.6 C (previously 34.7 C set in 2012)

• Clearwater – 32.5 C (previously 31.7 C set in 1923)

