Three new apartment buildings planned in Abbotsford

Among three new apartment buildings planned for Abbotsford is a six-storey 43-unit project on Plaxton Crescent adjacent to Mill Lake.

Three new apartment buildings are nearing final approval in Abbotsford, comprising a total of 251 units.

One is for a six-storey 68-unit building at 33923 and 33925 George Ferguson Way in the historic downtown core.

The site is currently made up of two two-storey buildings containing a total of 12 rental units, all currently occupied by adults with no children.

The new building would consist of 12 studio suites of 443 square feet, 24 one-bedroom units and den with an average size of 611 square feet, and 32 two-bedroom suites with an average size of 837 square feet.

A staff report to council states that each of the current tenants will be given 12 months’ notice to vacate, free rent for the last four months of residency and a moving allowance of $500.

Another proposal is for a six-storey 140-unit apartment building at 33886 Pine St. (at George Ferguson Way), also in the historic downtown.

The building would consist of 60 one-bedroom units with an average size of 465 square feet, 60 one-bedroom suites and den with an average size of 633 square feet, and 20 two-bedroom units averaging 798 square feet.

The third proposal is for a six-storey 43-unit apartment building with commercial uses between 33160 Plaxton Crescent and 2387 Ware St., on the east side of Mill Lake.

The staff report to council does not break down the number of each type of suite and their square footage.

Council recently gave all three projects first and second readings, with the public hearing and third reading (final approval) to follow at a later date.



