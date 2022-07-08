Craig James, former clerk of the B.C. legislative assembly, leaves B.C. Supreme Court after a sentencing hearing in Vancouver, on Monday, July 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Craig James, former clerk of the B.C. legislative assembly, leaves B.C. Supreme Court after a sentencing hearing in Vancouver, on Monday, July 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The former clerk of the B.C. legislature to serve house arrest

Craig James, who’s 71 years old, was found guilty of fraud and breach of trust

A B.C. Supreme Court Judge has handed the former clerk of British Columbia’s legislature a conditional sentence to be served under house arrest for three months.

Craig James, who’s 71 years old, was found guilty of fraud and breach of trust over expenses of a new suit and shirts he claimed as work attire.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes sentenced James to three months, imprisonment but to be served in his home.

Holmes says because of the nature of the offence, a conditional discharge would be contrary to the public interest.

James must serve the first month of his term under 24-hour house arrest and the next two months at home between the hours and 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The Crown had asked for a jail term of up to a year, while the defence wanted James to be given 12-months probation and a conditional sentence.

READ MORE: Former B.C. legislature clerk guilty on one count of fraud, breach of trust

– The Canadian Press

BC legislatureLaw and justice

Previous story
Ex-leader Shinzo Abe shot, critically wounded in shock attack in Japan
Next story
Rogers outage affecting use of debit, debit credit cards at BC Ferries terminals, on vessels

Just Posted

Abbotsford Canucks forward Danila Klimovich is one of several players from last year’s AHL team heading to the Vancouver Canucks 2022 Development Camp, which begins at UBC on Monday (July 11). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Several Abbotsford players heading to Canucks Development Camp

Abbotsford’s municipal flag, seen here flying in front of Abbotsford City Hall along with the Canada flag, is in the final round of a contest that put all of Canada’s municipal flags to test. The inset shows the municipal flag of St.-Maxime-du-Mont-Louis, Que. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford’s municipal flag makes it to final round of online contest

Pickleball and tennis players in Abbotsford will be getting new courts in the fall, after 12 are demolished and rebuilt this summer. (Black Press Media file photo)
Court improvements coming for pickleball and tennis players in Abbotsford

Abbotsford’s Mikey Milne (left), Graham Sward and Tyson Dyck were chosen on Friday (July 8) at the NHL Draft in Montreal.
Three Abbotsford hockey talents selected at NHL Draft