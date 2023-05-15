The Abbotsford News 100 years ago: Looking back at May 12, 1923

The May Day Festival in Abbotsford was front page news 100 years ago.

The ninth annual May Day Festival was front-page material for the May 12, 1923 edition of the Abbotsford, Sumas and Matsqui News.

Organizers stated that it was set to be one of the biggest and best yet and scheduled to include sports, games, baseball, maypole dancing and other attractions. There would also be a dance for adults in the evening. The Abbotsford Brass Band also planned to play all day.

The Abbotsford May Day Festival was to be held on Empire Day (May 24 that year) and the Abbotsford version of the event was the first of its kind in the province to be held outside of New Westminster.

Another big event that made the front page was the Field Day at Gifford on May 18. The Gifford Fair Grounds hostrf the event, which includef mass singing, addresses, flag raising, baseball, games and sports. The 10 events includef sack races, potato races, relay, egg and spoon, chariot races, jumping and tag of war. The free event was organized by the Matsqui School pupils.

The local Board of Trade asked for a night policeman for the area. At the time. only one constable was stationed in Abbotsford and was continually on call when needed. The board also agreed to help residents in Peardonville and settlers along the Abbotsford Rural Route No. 1 to secure a telephone connection with the B.C. Telephone Co.’s Abbotsford exchange.

Two violent incidents from Poplar also made the community news section, with Mr. H. G. Green announcing that he cut part of his thumb off on Tuesday morning and Mr. J. Spriggs was in the hospital with a broken jaw after being kicked by a horse. There was no word on the well-being of the horse.

Bellingham, Wash.’s fourth annual tulip festival was held with many locals attending the event.

The Federal Department of Fisheries shared that the value of fish caught from both coasts of Canada increased eight per cent in 1922. The landed value of fish was $20,963,234 – up from $19,440,547.

A story on page eight stated that the head tax of $500 on Chinese people entering Canada would be abolished. The tax would remain on merchants and students. To view the archives, visit ufv.arcabc.ca/asmn.

