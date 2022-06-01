Toby the cat is making a recovery. (GoFundMe)

Toby the cat is making a recovery. (GoFundMe)

Tether saves Okanagan cat’s life in coyote attack

Toby the cat was serious injured in coyote attack

Toby is finally back with his family after being attacked by a coyote in Lake Country.

The black cat was in his family’s backyard on a harness attached to a tether run line when he was attacked by the coyote on May 30.

According to Kesh Cuerrier, being attached to the tether was probably what saved Toby’s life. Toby belongs to Cuerrier’s mom who rushed the feline to Tri Lake Animal Hospital with a broken jaw and his mouth ripped open along the gum line.

Currently, Cuerrier and her mother have spent $1,000 in medical bills and more needs to be done, which is why the two started a GoFundMe.

Toby has had his jaw wired shut and his skin and gums have been reattached.

“He is on only soft food and must be hand-fed due to the cone and injuries,” said Cuerrier.

In six to eight weeks, Toby can have his jaw reassessed but in the meantime, the cat will be in and out of the vet to ensure he is stable.

The GoFundMe is looking to raise $750 to help with Toby’s medical bills, which are currently at $490.

