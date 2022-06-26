Fedor Osipov, 15, flips into Steel Lake in Federal Way during last year’s heatwave on June 28, 2021. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing

Fedor Osipov, 15, flips into Steel Lake in Federal Way during last year’s heatwave on June 28, 2021. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing

Temperatures will hit close to 34 degrees in Fraser Valley: Sunday heat warning

Risk of heat-related illnesses, Environment Canada warns

Higher temperatures have caused Environment Canada to upgrade the special weather statement for the Fraser Valley to a heat warning for Sunday, June 26.

Daytime highs in the Fraser Valley will reach close to 34 degrees, with overnight lows staying in the high-teens – requiring an upgrade to the heat-warning criteria.

“Extreme heat affects everyone … Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions,” Environment Canada warns.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”

Metro Vancouver and the Howe Sounds can expect to see highs in the low 30s, and overnight lows in the mid-teens.

This first stretch of hot summer weather will last until the middle of next week, when temperatures will level off as an unsettled air mass pushes onshore.

Environment Canada is warning of the risk of heat-related illnesses, as well as an increase in snowmelt and snowpack instability, making stream run-off probable.

Bodies of water are still cold enough to pose a risk of hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

