Surrey man flees from police, crashes vehicle in Vancouver injuring 3 others: VPD

The 29-year-old man was wanted on 10 Canada-wide warrants

A Surrey fugitive has been taken back into custody after causing a multi-vehicle crash in East Vancouver Tuesday (April 5), police say.

Vancouver Police said the 29-year-old Surrey man is facing multiple charges after “attempting to flee from police,” which led to a collision near Quebec Street and East 2nd Avenue.

According to a release from the Vancouver Police Department, an officer was patrolling near Main Street and Terminal Avenue when he attempted to stop a vehicle that was allegedly being driven by the man, who had 10 Canada-wide warrants, including charges for firearms and drug trafficking.

Police say the driver allegedly fled in the vehicle, hitting multiple other vehicles before colliding with a building.

“He then allegedly ran away from the crashed car and was arrested a short distance away by a Vancouver Police K9 officer.”

The suspect, police said, was taken to hospital after being apprehended by a police dog and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been notified.

VPD said three other people who were in vehicles near Quebec Street and East 2nd Avenue were taken to hospital after they were hit by the fleeing driver.

A 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman had “head and suspected internal injuries when their eastbound Mercedes was struck in the intersection.” Police added a 20-year-old woman “suffered less serious injuries” after her vehicle was hit.


