FILE – People walk on the beach in Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)

FILE – People walk on the beach in Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)

Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, setting off an earthquake alarm in the capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5.

It said the quake was centered 37 kilometers (23 miles) southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1 kilometers (9.4 miles).

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LIVE: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Just Posted

Two Carl’s Jr. locations in Abbotsford will now be transforming into Boardwalk Fries Burgers Shakes establishments. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Boardwalk Fries Burgers Shakes opening soon in Abbotsford

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, shown here during his sexual assault trial this summer, has agreed to a professional tryout agreement with the Edmonton Oilers. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen signs professional tryout agreement with Edmonton Oilers

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) is investigating whether or not police action contributed to several injuries during a crash on the Lougheed Highway near Agassiz involving a stolen vehicle. (File photo)
Police watchdog investigating two-vehicle crash near Agassiz involving stolen vehicle

Constance Hourie is the new regional deputy commissioner for the Pacific region of the Correctional Service of Canada. (CSC photo)
Change of command for Pacific region of Correctional Service of Canada