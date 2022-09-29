Southern resident killer whale L89 has been pronounced dead after not being seen at all in 2022. The male is seen here in a photograph taken in 2020. (Courtesy of the Centre for Whale Research)

Southern resident killer whale L89 has been pronounced dead after not being seen at all in 2022. The male is seen here in a photograph taken in 2020. (Courtesy of the Centre for Whale Research)

Southern resident killer whale population falls to 73: U.S. researchers

Three males pronounced dead since mid-2021, at least two calfs born since

A new report out of the United States offers bad news for the endangered southern resident killer whale population.

Washington state’s Centre for Whale Research found the number of remaining orcas dropped by one since last summer. The southern residents now include 73 individuals, according to the centre’s annual whale census, compared to 74 that were tracked as of July 2021.

Three whales – K21, K44 and L89 – died between last summer and July 1 of this year. The centre said K21 was severely emaciated when he was last seen in July 2021. He was declared dead after not being observed alongside his usual group.

K44 was alive as of April but wasn’t seen in subsequent encounters with his family. The Centre for Whale Research said a whale matching his size and markings was consistent with a southern resident found entangled off the Oregon coast in June, but a lack of photographs and biological samples meant they couldn’t confirm the match.

L89 has not been seen at all in 2022 despite repeated sightings of his mother and social group.

The southern resident killer whale declines were almost balanced by new births. A J-pod whale gave birth to her second offspring, a female, in February and a K-pod member also had her second newborn this spring. The sex of that K-pod whale is currently unknown, the research centre said.

“The July 1, 2022 census marks the lowest L-pod census since the study began in 1976, with 32 individuals,” the centre said. “K-pod sits at its lowest number in the last two decades, at 16 individuals. With no mortalities and a single birth, J pod now totals 25 individuals.”

The centre said throughout the 1960s and early 1970s, the population of the three southern resident pods was significantly reduced due to whale captures for marine park exhibitions.

Today, the endangered whales face a myriad of threats, including declining stocks of their meal of choice – chinook salmon – along with boat noise, pollution and oil spills, acidifying oceans and the warming climate shifting normal snowmelt patterns.

The Centre for Whale Research’s annual whale census is compiled for the National Marine Fisheries Service.

READ: Fuel-leaking fishing boat pulled to surface one month after sinking near Victoria

READ: Trudeau launches expanded oceans protection plan, with aim to reach more regions

jake.romphf@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Greater VictoriaSouthern Resident Killer Whales

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fiona cleanup: Federal government poised to send more troops to Atlantic Canada
Next story
Convicted rapist seeks release after 40 years behind bars

Just Posted

The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce hosted a mayoral all-candidates meeting on Sept. 28 at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium. Three of the four mayoral candidates participated. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford mayoral candidate says council ‘punched above weight class’ during floods

The annual Girls Fly Too event at Abbotsford International Airport was scheduled for Oct. 1 and 2, but it has been postponed. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Girls Fly Too event postponed in Abbotsford over Transport Canada ‘demands’

A dangerous offender who has been behind bars for four decades will return to court in January to try and gain his release.
Convicted rapist seeks release after 40 years behind bars

Fraser Health opened several vaccination clinics, including this one in Chilliwack seen here on Sept. 26, 2022, where residents can receive a COVID-19 booster dose this fall, including the Omicron (bivalent) booster. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Fraser Health opens vaccination booster clinics across the region

Pop-up banner image