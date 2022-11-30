Snowstorm halts mail delivery in some B.C. cities as Canada Post issues red, yellow alerts

On Wednesday (Nov. 30), Canada Post issued “red” and “yellow” delivery service alerts for parts of British Columbia due to inclement weather and significant snowfall.
A red service alert means Canada Post has suspended delivery for the day and won’t send delivery agents out or recall them.
A yellow service alert means “we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays. Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so,” Canada Post says. “The safety of our employees is our number one priority.”
Red delivery service alerts were issued for the following regions:
Vancouver Island, specifically Nanaimo and Parksville
Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam, Delta, Langley, New Westminster, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, Surrey and White Rock
Fraser Valley, specifically Mission
Yellow delivery service alerts were issued for the following regions:
Vancouver Island, specifically Campbell River, Courtenay, Duncan, Ladysmith, Qualicum Beach and Victoria
Metro Vancouver, including Burnaby
Fraser Valley, specifically Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Maple Ridge
Comox Valley
Canada Post says such alerts can be issued for a particular community or an entire province, depending on the weather event. For more details, visit the alerts page on canadapost-postescanada.ca, or call 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).
