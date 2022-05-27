SLIDESHOW: Abbotsford’s first powwow event hosted on Sumas First Nation land

The Sumas First Nation’s first ever With a Good Heart Powwow, Wac’ipi C’ante Was’te Yuhapi, kicked off on Friday, May 27 and continues on May 28. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Sumas First Nation’s first ever With a Good Heart Powwow, Wac’ipi C’ante Was’te Yuhapi, kicked off on Friday, May 27 and continues on May 28. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Sumas First Nation’s first ever With a Good Heart Powwow, Wac’ipi C’ante Was’te Yuhapi, kicked off on Friday, May 27 and continues on May 28. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Sumas First Nation’s first ever With a Good Heart Powwow, Wac’ipi C’ante Was’te Yuhapi, kicked off on Friday, May 27 and continues on May 28. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Sumas First Nation’s first ever With a Good Heart Powwow, Wac’ipi C’ante Was’te Yuhapi, kicked off on Friday, May 27 and continues on May 28. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Sumas First Nation’s first ever With a Good Heart Powwow, Wac’ipi C’ante Was’te Yuhapi, kicked off on Friday, May 27 and continues on May 28. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Sumas First Nation’s first ever With a Good Heart Powwow, Wac’ipi C’ante Was’te Yuhapi, kicked off on Friday, May 27 and continues on May 28. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Sumas First Nation’s first ever With a Good Heart Powwow, Wac’ipi C’ante Was’te Yuhapi, kicked off on Friday, May 27 and continues on May 28. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Sumas First Nation’s first ever With a Good Heart Powwow, Wac’ipi C’ante Was’te Yuhapi, kicked off on Friday, May 27 and continues on May 28. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Sumas First Nation’s first ever With a Good Heart Powwow, Wac’ipi C’ante Was’te Yuhapi, kicked off on Friday, May 27 and continues on May 28. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Sumas First Nation’s first ever With a Good Heart Powwow, Wac’ipi C’ante Was’te Yuhapi, kicked off on Friday, May 27 and continues on May 28. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Sumas First Nation’s first ever With a Good Heart Powwow, Wac’ipi C’ante Was’te Yuhapi, kicked off on Friday, May 27 and continues on May 28. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The first powwow event in recent history in Abbotsford is underway.

The With A Good Heart Powwow, Wac’ipi C’ante Was’te Yuhapi, is being hosted on Sumas First Nation land, and began Friday and wraps up on Saturday evening.

The event is filled with dancing, singing, drumming, food and activities for all ages. There are vendors on site, including bannock.

The first main event was the Grand Entry at noon on Friday, and there are Grand Entries at 7 p.m. on Friday, and noon and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

There is no entry fee to attend and the event is held at 2788 Sumas Mountain Road.

READ MORE: New traditional powwow coming to Abbotsford at Sumas First Nation

