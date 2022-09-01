Shirley Wilson seeking a sixth term as Abbotsford school trustee

Shirley Wilson is the latest person to announce she will be running for a seat at the Abbotsford school board table.

Wilson has been a trustee for five terms, over 17 years, and in a news release said she “remains committed to education, families, and community.” She said she is dedicated to continued advocacy for the best possible opportunities to prepare students for a lifetime of success, and recognizes the value of experience and corporate knowledge necessary for the district over the next four years.

“Families remain top of mind in my own personal decisions,” said Wilson, “Our community support and recognition of parents as primary educators of their children is vital to educational achievement. I remain committed to our children and families in Abbotsford.”

Wilson added that she believes each student’s success is supported by having the right people in the right places whether that be the teacher in the front of the classroom, principal of school, bus driver, custodian, secretary in the school, senior staff at the board office, or trustee at the table. Strategic vision and fiscal accountability are cornerstones for the Abbotsford district, with room to improve, she said.

Wilson has been an advocate for families through her service in the charitable sector as well.

With five terms behind her, Wilson said she is not done advocating for families and community at the board table, adding that she is determined to gain more avenues for parental involvement in their children’s education.

Additionally, Wilson is elected as one of seven trustees to the BC Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) where she serves as Vice Chair. With 2022 bargaining underway, she continues to bring valued employer experience and Fraser Valley perspective to the human resources and labour relations’ role of trustees.

An Abbotsford Senior Secondary graduate, Wilson’s two children also graduated from the district.

On the passing of her son Jacob in 2021, Wilson created a financial bursary through the Abbotsford Community Foundation with the first award provided to a future music therapist at the WJ Mouat graduation in June 2022.

Wilson provides event and partnership specialist services to the non-profit sector in the Fraser Valley. Moving here in 1983 with her family, Wilson enjoys the many opportunities and activities available throughout the community.

