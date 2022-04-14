A bronze sculpture by artist Marie Khouri was stolen from outside the B.C. Children’s Hospital on the night of April 3. (Courtesy B.C. Children’s Hospital)

A bronze sculpture by artist Marie Khouri was stolen from outside the B.C. Children’s Hospital on the night of April 3. (Courtesy B.C. Children’s Hospital)

Sculpture stolen from B.C. Children’s Hospital recovered by police

Vancouver Police say the investigation into the theft of the $45,000 sculpture is ongoing

A $45,000 sculpture stolen from the grounds of B.C. Children’s Hospital has been found, Vancouver Police say.

Officers recovered the statue from an undisclosed location in East Vancouver this afternoon (April 14).

No arrests have been made. The Vancouver Police’s Property Crime Unit continues to collect evidence. As the investigation is ongoing, the VPD are not releasing any further details at this time.

The bronze sculpture by artist Marie Khouri was donated to the hospital just weeks ago and was on display in the garden outside the Oak Street entrance to help create a welcoming environment for young patients and their families.

The piece was originally donated to the hospital by Khouri for fundraising purposes in 2019. In March 2022, the purchaser of the piece donated it back to the hospital.

READ MORE: Sculpture stolen from B.C. Children’s Hospital weeks after being donated

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

theftVancouver Police

Previous story
B.C. COVID hospitalizations up as province releases weekly report

Just Posted

The City of Abbotsford monitors the levels of the Fraser River during the annual snowmelt season to assess the flooding risk along the Matsqui dikes.
Fraser River level slightly above normal at start of snowmelt, says City of Abbotsford

B.C. Court of Appeal. (Black Press Media file photo)
Abbotsford man who sold fentanyl and carfentanil has sentence reduced from 5 years to 4

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne (reflective vest) consoles a resident as he and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth tour the flood-damaged community, Dec. 3, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. commits $53.6 million to rebuild 10 flood-struck communities

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. April 14, 2022 marks six years since B.C. declared a public health emergency around the opioid crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Death penalty situation’: 6 years ago, B.C. declared toxic drug poisonings a health emergency